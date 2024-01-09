Panchkula: Dushyant for notices to buildings lacking fire-fighting systems

Haryana deputy chief minister (CM) Dushyant Chautala directed the fire and emergency service officials to inspect and issue notices to the buildings, institutions, marriage palaces banquet halls lacking fire-fighting systems. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala flagged off 40 fire fighting motorcycles at Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora /Hindustan Times)

Chautala said this in Panchkula on Monday, where he flagged off 40 fire-fighting motorcycles for seven districts from the Public Works Department Rest House.

Under corporate social responsibility, Hero Motor Corporation has given 100 motorcycles of which 40 were flagged off on Monday while the remaining 60 will be handed over to the remaining districts soon.

The deputy CM held a meeting with the director general of fire and emergency services Yashpal Singh and fire officials from Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Jind on dealing with fire emergencies. Chautala instructed the officers to inspect educational institutions, universities, colleges, industries, and marriage banquet halls and check the fire system in the districts. “If the fire system of any organisation or industry is not in proper working order, the department should issue them 30 days’ notice and instruct them to repair their fire apparatus,” he said adding, “If despite the notice, any institution does not repair its fire system as per the fire department’s instructions, action should be taken against it.”

He was also apprised of the shortage of manpower and lack of fire-fighting equipment to deal with fire in high-rise buildings in the department. He also directed the director general of fire and emergency services to procure 25 red Mahindra Boleros for all districts.