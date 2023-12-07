Panchkula: Five govt, private buildings to be sealed for property tax default

A total of five government and private buildings in Panchkula that continue to default on property tax payments will be sealed. In all, Panchkula MC has to recover ₹ 109 crore, including overdue tax, from various institutions. (HT FILE)

A decision in this regard was taken during the revenue realisation committee of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC), presided over by mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, on Wednesday.

Among the defaulters that owe the MC approximately ₹5 crore in property tax are Hotel North Park ( ₹1.56 crore), Hotel Ramgarh Fort ( ₹1.15 crore), Hotel Golden Tulip ( ₹1.19 crore), Golf Club, Sector 3 ( ₹80 lakh) and Shivalik Country Club ( ₹54 lakh).

In all, Panchkula MC has to recover ₹109 crore, including overdue tax, from various institutions.

The mayor directed that this year’s property tax target of ₹25 crore should be completed by March. So far, only ₹13.13 crore have been collected.

Illegal farms to be demolished

At the meeting, it was also decided to demolish illegal farm houses in Billa village.

During review of the building committee’s work, officials shared that till now only ₹39 lakh had been received by MC in the form of building plan approvals and development charges from farm houses, houses and showrooms built in the district.

The mayor said, “A large number of showrooms and farm houses had been built around the highway from Moginand to Naggal. Their development and approval amounts are not being deposited with MC.”

Goyal directed that all farm houses built on Billa village road, for which no permission was taken, should be demolished within 15 days.

Committee member councillor Sandeep Sahi raised the issue of illegal construction by Hotel Lumping in Moginand and Jaisinghpur. The mayor issued instructions to check the records of this hotel and issue a notice. Besides, any illegal construction should be demolished, he said.

Goyal also directed that a consultant be hired to look after the work of district town planner, patwari and naib tehsildar.

No bidders for unipole advertisements

During the meeting, it came to fore that no bid was received for unipoles and boards put up for advertisements. Therefore, it was decided to lower the rates by 40%. Till now, MC has received ₹9.86 lakh from advertisements.