News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Inspector at Cooperative Societies office held for graft

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 16, 2023 02:21 AM IST

Anti-Corruption Bureau had laid a trap following a complaint that he was demanding money for transferring the share/ownership of a flat

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an inspector posted at the Cooperative Societies office in Panchkula for taking a bribe of 45,000.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. (iStock)
The bureau caught the accused, Kirpa Ram, red-handed while accepting the money. ACB had laid a trap following a complaint that he was demanding money for transferring the share/ownership of a flat.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

Saturday, September 16, 2023
