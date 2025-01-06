Panchkula: Man on the run after beating 6-year-old stepdaughter to death

Police have launched a manhunt for a Raipur Rani resident who allegedly beat his six-year-old stepdaughter to death during a violent domestic altercation at their house. The child’s mother accused her husband of causing the tragic death of her daughter through physical violence. She alleged that he had previously been abusive towards her and her children, particularly when intoxicated. (iStock)

The victim’s mother Renu told police that she and her two daughters from her first marriage had been living in Taprian village for the past year, after her second marriage to Anil Kumar who, she said, had a history of alcohol addiction.

On the evening of January 3, she alleged that her husband, under the influence of alcohol, began an altercation with her and her children.

The dispute escalated into physical abuse, with Anil slapping and verbally abusing her and her daughters, alleged Renu. After the altercation, Renu said she managed to feed her two daughters, Aarti, 9, and Sapna, 6, and settled them down for the night.

Later that night, around 10 pm, Renu said she went to check on Sapna to feed her milk. However, Sapna did not respond. Distressed, she immediately called out to her husband, who fled the house when confronted about Sapna’s condition. Fearing further aggression from her husband, she locked the doors.

The following morning, Renu said she approached her brother-in-law Shiv Kailash who attempted to revive Sapna but realised she had passed away and immediately alerted the police.

Upon receiving the distressing information, a police team from the Raipur Rani police station, led by officer Man Singh, arrived at the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. The child’s lifeless body was found lying on the floor in the room. The officers from the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) team also arrived and conducted a thorough examination of the scene.

The child’s body was subsequently sent for postmortem to the Panchkula civil hospital. According to police, the child had injury marks on the left side of her face, near her ear and cheek.

On January 4, a murder case under Section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against Anil at the Raipur Rani police station following Renu’s complaint. If proven, the charge entails death or imprisonment for life and fine.

