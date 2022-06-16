Panchkula’s Covid cases double in day, positivity rate shoots up to 35%

As many as 32 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Wednesday in a two-fold spike from 15 cases the day before.

With 32 of the total 90 samples testing positive, the district also recorded a worrisome positivity rate of 35%.

Mohali also saw its cases jumping from 27 to 32 over the past 24 hours, while in Chandigarh, the tally dropped from 48 to 22, leading to a tricity tally of 86, lower than 90 on Tuesday.

With 595 samples, Mohali recorded a positivity rate of 5.3% and Chandigarh 2.89% after testing 761 people. (HT)

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 19, 22, 27, 29, 35, 38, 44, 45 and 38 (West), Dhanas, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.

The fresh cases pushed tricity’s active caseload from 436 to 478, highest since 504 active cases on February 22.

Now, Chandigarh has 238 positive patients, Mohali 145 and Panchkula 95.