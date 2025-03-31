Menu Explore
Panchkula: SUV-borne miscreants attack shop workers in robbery bid

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 31, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The incident happened when the victim Ashok Kumar and Dhruv Kumar were on their way back from Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran

Four to five SUV-borne robbers assaulted and attempted to rob the driver and labourer of a tent and light services shop in Sector 15 on the night of March 27, police said.

A case under Sections 115 (causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), 324(4) (mischief) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula. (iStock)
A case under Sections 115 (causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), 324(4) (mischief) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula. (iStock)

The incident happened when the victims, Ashok Kumar and Dhruv Kumar, were on their way back from Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran.

Ashok, in his complaint to the police, said that the incident happened around 1.30 am when he and Dhruv were returning to their shop in Sector 15 from Mauli Jagran.

As they reached Amartex Chowk, a white Haryana-registered Mahindra Xylo with four to five passengers blocked their truck, he said.

“Two of them signalled us to stop, but I kept driving. Later, at the Sector 14/15 traffic light, they intercepted us again, positioning their car directly in front of the truck. They then threatened us and demanded money and ordered us to exit the vehicle. They assaulted us with sticks and punches. They also had a pistol. Assailants damaged the truck’s front windshield,” he said, adding that when they shouted for help, the attackers fled the scene.

A case under Sections 115 (causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), 324(4) (mischief) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Sector 14 police station.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and a manhunt is underway.

