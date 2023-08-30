Panchkula: Teen’s rape comes to fore after accused’s death

Police have lodged an FIR after a 15-year-old girl from Pinjore was found eight weeks pregnant. Police registered a case under Section 6 of POCSO Act at the Pinjore police station. (HT FILE)

The rape accused, however, has already died. A neighbour of the minor girl, Kuldeep was killed after being bitten by a snake a fortnight back, said police.

Police were alerted by the child’s mother, aged 35. Hailing from Fatehabad, Haryana, she currently lives in Pinjore, where she works as a labourer.

She told the police that she recently took her 15-year-old daughter to the Panchkula civil hospital for medical check-up, where doctors found that she was eight weeks pregnant.

On being coaxed, the child revealed that their neighbour Kuldeep had raped her.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Pinjore police station against the now deceased Kuldeep.

Govt officer from Bijnor held for raping 35-year-old woman

Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old village development officer posted in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, for raping a 35-year-old woman at her house.

The accused was identified as Mohmmad Abid. According to police, the accused had been in a relationship with the victim, who lives in Chandigarh.

On Monday, he visited the woman’s house and forced himself upon her, following which she alerted the police. The accused was booked under sections of sexual harassment and rape, and arrested.

Hunt on for two youths who raped two 16-year-olds in Mohali

Mohali Two minor girls were raped in separate incidents in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi.

Hunt is on for both accused, a 25-year-old and a 21-year-old, who sexually assaulted the two girls, both aged 16, said police.

The 25-year-old man has been identified as Sanjay Munjal, who befriended the girl and took her to Divine Apartments in Zirakpur, where he raped her on August 27.

The girl told the police that she somehow managed to lock herself in a toilet and shared her mobile phone’s location with her relatives, who rescued her. On spotting her relatives, the accused escaped from the apartment.

Investigating officer from Zirakpur police station Nirmal Kaur said Munjal had been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (assault), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault ) of the POSCO Act.

The 21-year-old youth had recorded an objectionable video of the 16-year-old victim while raping her in July last year, and had been blackmailing her ever since, said police.

The matter came to light when the victim expressed reluctance in going to school.

On being persuaded, she told her parents that the accused, Ajay, who lived in their neighbourhood in Dera Bassi, broke into their house in July last year and raped her.

Since then, he had been intercepting her on the way to school and threatening to circulate the objectionable video online.

A case under Sections 376, 341 (wrongful restraint), 450 (house trespass) and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POSCO Act has registered against Ajay.

