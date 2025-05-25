Panchkula: Thieves strike at house of couple visiting US

A Sector-8 house left locked by a couple visiting US was burgled by unidentified thieves, police said. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jai Gopal Nandvani, a resident of Sector 6 , informed police that his elder sister, Chanchal Bajaj, lived in a rented house in Sector 8.

Around two months ago, Bajaj and her husband had left for the US to visit their children, leaving their house locked.

Recently, Nandvani received a call from his sister, informing him that she was alerted about an open window at her house. Upon visiting the property, he discovered that the main gate’s lock was broken and the house was ransacked.

Further inspection revealed theft of a TV, silver utensils, artificial jewellery and around ₹30,000 in cash, along with other valuables. The complainant stated that the exact loss will be determined after his sister’s return.

The Sector-7 police station have registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.