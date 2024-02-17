Panchkula: Woman’s kin booked for kidnapping her husband’s nephew

Police arrested six family members of a Yamunanagar woman, who had married against her parents’ wishes, for kidnapping her husband’s nephew. The complainant, Abujar Ali, a resident of Yamunanagar, told police that he got married on December 11, 2023. Unhappy with the marriage, his wife’s family members were issuing them threats. They had even filed an application in the Punjab and Haryana high court for police protection. (HT)

The accused were identified as Rais Khan, Amir Khan, Wasim Rana, Akram Rana and Danish, all hailing from Yamunanagar, and Kasim Ali from Kurukshetra.

For the past few days, he and his wife had been living in hiding at Mauli village, Panchkula.

On Wednesday, they visited the high court for a hearing in their matter. His nephew Mujakkir, who was a witness to their marriage, had driven them to the court.

While returning to Mauli village around 5 pm, they stopped to have juice near Billa village. There, his wife’s family members arrived in two cars. They tried to kidnap his wife, but she managed to save herself. But they drove off after forcibly taking Mujakkir with them.

The couple somehow reached the police station and lodged a complaint, following which a case under Section 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused were arrested on Thursday.

They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.