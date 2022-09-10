Pandit employees stage protest, want relocation to Jammu
JAMMU: Several Kashmiri Pandits employed under PM’s special package in Kashmir, staged a protest demonstration outside the press club here and demanded that they be relocated to the safer environs of Jammu.
“Following spike in selective killings of Hindus in Kashmir including Pandit employees, we fled valley and reached Jammu. For the past over 115 days, we have been agitating seeking our relocation to Jammu because Kashmir is not safe for minorities but we are not being heard by this government,” said one of the protestors.
Another Pandit employee rued that former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also disappointed them with his lukewarm response.
Gupta had come to the press club where his car was gheraoed by the Pandits, who demanded that they be relocated to Jammu.
“Former deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta, who is a senior leader of the ruling BJP, left the venue without giving us any promise. This is our government. This is what they do to the people, who voted for them,” said another protestor.
The Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under the Prime Minister’s special rehabilitation package and posted in different parts of the Kashmir valley said they were soft targets for the terrorists and the government has failed to protect them.
“The LG has put up large hoarding and billboards at Srinagar airport about employment and housing facilities, but we are nothing more than sitting ducks for the gun-trotting terrorists,” said another Pandit employee.
“We want our relocation to Jammu so that we can at least remain alive for our children,” he added.
Bidding adieu: 20 lose their lives during immersion
Mumbai As the state bid a tearful goodbye to Ganpati on Friday, at least 20 people died across Maharashtra due to immersions or immersion-related activities. Of them, at least 14 died due to drowning. In Vardha district, four people died due to drowning in Sawangi and Devli regions of the district. In Yavatmal district's Arni region, two died due to drowning during immersion.
Madrasa survey not targeted at anyone: Muslim minister in Uttar Pradesh
The lone Muslim face in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Danish Azad Ansari, on Saturday said the madrasa survey by the Yogi government 2.0 would be a two-pronged exercise and it would not be targeted at anyone. Ansari's comment comes a day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday became the latest opposition leader to hit out at the madrasa survey exercise that she claimed was aimed at terrorising Muslims.
Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s rally, 8 Baramulla MC Councillors resign from Apni Party
{Ahead of Azad's Kashmir rally} Srinagar: Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad's first Kashmir rally in north Kashmir's town of Baramulla, eight councillors of the municipal council resigned from Apni Party today to join the veteran leader's new party. Azad will be holding his first rally in Kashmir on Sunday at Dak Bungalow. Omar Kakroo, corporator and former president of the municipal council, Baramulla, resigned today from the Apni Party along with eight councillors.
3rd state yogasana championship kicks off in Chandigarh
The Yogasana State Association in collaboration with the Government College of Yoga Education and Health kicked off the two-day State Yogasana Sports Championship on Saturday. The chief guests were IAS officer Rupesh Kumar, association president Jagat Magotra, vice-president Meenakshi Thakur, general secretary Roshan Lal ,organisation secretary Jitender Singh, technical secretary Rohit, and treasurer Sudha Rana. Around 150 students will participate in the event The college also celebrated nutrition month.
Police busts Lashkar’s terror module, arrests 2 OGWs in Sopore
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday busted an over ground worker (OGW) module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested two persons from Sopore. According to Police, a joint naka (checkpoint) was established in coordination with Army and Central Reserve Police Force at Gousiabad Chowk Chinkipora in the jurisdiction of the Sopore police station. The duo were then apprehended by security forces. Police recovered two grenades from their possession.
