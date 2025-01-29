Panel for no-honking zones, safety devices at black spots in Chandigarh

The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) met on Tuesday to discuss a series of road safety and traffic management measures, aimed at improving commuter safety and traffic flow. Notable measures discussed included the closure of median cuts on the dividing road between Sector 14/25, establishment of “No-Honking Zones” across Chandigarh. (Getty image)

The meeting, chaired by deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, focused on several key initiatives, including upgrades to road infrastructure, engineering improvements and stricter traffic regulations.

Notable measures discussed included the closure of median cuts on the dividing road between Sector 14/25, establishment of “No-Honking Zones” across the city, and creation of a dedicated left lane for heavy vehicles on Vikas Marg and Purv Marg.

The committee also recommended installation of cat eye road studs and rumble strips at black spots, updated signage as per IRC code at key locations, apart from widening of road at Airport light point.

Traffic lights will also be added at Kajheri Chowk, Furniture Market Chowk and the T-point near Sector 48’s motor market.

The committee emphasised the installation of speed governors in all transport vehicles, including CTU buses. Additionally, progress from previous meetings was reviewed, including updates on auto-rickshaw pick-and-drop points, and physical segregation of cycle tracks along main roads.

The deputy commissioner urged all departments to prioritise the timely implementation of these measures. The public is encouraged to provide feedback on road safety through the official email: drsc.chd@gmail.com.

The meeting was attended by the SSP (Traffic and Security), along with representatives from the UT engineering, urban planning, transport and health departments, municipal corporation, among others.