Panic gripped residents of Doraha after local divers found at least 1,000 live bullets from a canal near Gurthali Bridge near the military area on Friday. Live bullets found in Doraha canal

Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. They seized the bullets and sent it for examination.

The bullets are of .303 rifle, AK47 and self-loading rifle (SLR) among other pistols and revolvers. After recovery of ammunition, the police initiated a search in the canal to check if there was other ammunition or weapons present there.

The police are also scanning CCTVs in the area to find a clue about the people who threw ammunition here.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harsimrat Singh Chhetra said that as the level of water was low in the Canal, the local divers were diving to find coins and other valuables.

A diver Kanhayiya Kumar found a gunny bag in the canal and fished it out. When opened, he found bullets in it. The divers immediately informed the sarpanch of the village, who further informed the police.

The DSP added that the bullets had gathered rust. It is suspected that the bullets were thrown in the canal a long ago. Moreover, the .303 rifles were discontinued a long ago.

It is suspected the accused who threw the ammunition here was holding it for a long time. He added that the police will dispose of the ammunition.

Ammo recovered

- .303 rifle (302 Rounds, 3 Shells)

- AK47 (10 rounds, 7 shells)

- SLR (860 rounds, 10 shells)

- Pistol/revolver ammunition (21 empty shells)

- Others (10 rounds)

- Detonator HC 36 with fuse – 3

- Receiver and transmitter - 2