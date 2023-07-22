2 get life term for killing friend in Panipat

The Panipat district court has awarded life imprisonment to two persons for the murder of their friend in September 2020. The Panipat district court has awarded life imprisonment to two persons for the murder of their friend in September 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pronouncing the judgement, the court of sessions judge Sudesh Kumar Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on each of the convicts -- Ashish and Sonu, both residents of Sampla of Rohtak.

As per the police investigation, the duo strangled their friend, Hari Narain, 35, a resident of Panipat, following a scuffle over a minor issue.

Police had booked the duo for murder on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Jai Narain.

During trial, the prosecution examined 15 witnesses and it was established that Ashish and Sonu, in furtherance of their common intention, had killed the victim Hari Narain by strangulating him with a piece of cloth and fled the spot.

The body was recovered in front of the Kashigiri temple in Panipat and post-mortem examination proved that the victim had been murdered by strangulation, reads the order.

As per the order, the accused Ashish and Sonu in furtherance of their common intention committed the offence of murder of Hari Narain in the manner as defined under Section 302 read with Section 34 of Indian Penal Code.

The convicts are sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and pay a fine of ₹25,000 each under Section 302 of IPC and in case of default of payment of fine, they shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year, ruled the court.