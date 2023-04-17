Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat DC orders action against 3 for dereliction of duty

Panipat DC orders action against 3 for dereliction of duty

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 17, 2023 01:01 AM IST

Panipat deputy commissioner Virender Dahiya has ordered to chargesheet two mandi secretaries and suspension of a Class IV employee for dereliction of duty. As per the information the action was taken following the visits of the deputy commissioner to various mandis.

As per the information, the action against the three employees for dereliction of duty was taken following the visits of the Panipat DC’s to various grain mandis. (HT Photo)
According to an official spokesperson, the action was taken against the secretary of Sanoli Grain Market as the deputy commissioner found a tractor-trailer from Uttar Pradesh brought wheat to the mandi. The deputy commissioner also suspended the licence of the concerned commission agent.

Similarly, deputy commissioner took action against the Secretary of Israna Mandi and a fourth class employee of Bapoli Mandi for not ensuring light reflectors on farmers’ tractor-trailers brining wheat in the mandis.

The Deputy commissioner also directed the officials concerned to ensure to fix light reflectors on the tractor-trailers so that it can be easily detected from behind. He said farmers should also follow road safety and traffic guidelines while transporting their crop to the grain markets.

uttar pradesh suspension wheat farmers chargesheet deputy commissioner panipat dereliction of duty licence road safety crop + 9 more
