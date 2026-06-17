Panipat kidnapping case: 2 more held for hatching ₹1.5-crore ransom plot for easy money, say cops

Two days after a 12-year-old son of a woman executive engineer (XEN) was rescued following a shootout in Rohtak, the Panipat police on Tuesday arrested two more suspects. The police said that the accused had orchestrated the kidnapping and demanded a ₹1.5 crore ransom to earn easy money and lead a luxurious lifestyle. Based on the technical and intelligence resources, the kidnappers were tracked down crossing into Uttar Pradesh in their Maruti Dzire car, before looping back into Haryana. (HT Photo for representation)

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Bhupender Singh said that the kidnapped child was rescued on Saturday morning after cornering the kidnappers near Kiloi village of Rohtak.

During a police shootout, three accused—Vishal Kumar of Panipat’s Thermal Colony, Aadesh of Sundar Nagar Colony, and their woman accomplice Sharda of Bharan village, Rohtak—were apprehended.

Vishal and Aadesh, who sustained gunshot injuries on their legs, were undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. SP said that following inputs, the Panipat CIA-2 team arrested two more accused on Monday evening from Samalkha town of the district. The accused were identified as Devender alias Prince, a resident of Thermal Colony, and Vishal, a resident of Shahpur.

“During preliminary interrogation, both admitted to executing the crime in collusion with their three arrested accomplices,” the SP said. The incident happened on Friday evening, when the boy was abducted from the family’s government quarter in the Thermal Colony, while his mother was at work.

The victim is the son of Sunita Rani, an XEN at the Panipat Thermal Power Plant, and Sameer Chandawat, a deputy general manager at Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) in Jaipur. At around 11pm, the woman received a WhatsApp call demanding ₹1.5 crore for the child’s safe release, prompting various police teams to launch a coordinated tracking operation.

Based on the technical and intelligence resources, the kidnappers were tracked down crossing into Uttar Pradesh in their Maruti Dzire car, before looping back into Haryana. The SP said that the accused attempted to mislead the police into believing the child had been taken to Uttar Pradesh.

However, by Saturday morning, they were cornered in Rohtak, where the police team were fired upon by the suspects, who also rammed a police vehicle in a desperate bid to escape. After a shootout, the two injured accused were detained and admitted at PGIMS along with the woman. The police also recovered two pistols and two knives from their possession.

CIA-2 incharge Virender Kumar said that police interrogation has revealed that Aadesh was the mastermind behind the crime. “All the accused had carried out the kidnapping in a bid to earn money quickly and lead a luxurious lifestyle. The accused, Devender, resides in the Thermal Colony and was in contact with the abducted child. The accused were known to the family and targeted the boy, knowing both parents were government officers. Aadesh, Vishal, and Sharda will also soon be brought on production warrants from Rohtak for intensive interrogation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the victim and his parents also met the SP to express gratitude for their child’s safe return.