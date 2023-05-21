Panipat couple jumped into canal: Woman’s body recovered from Delhi Parallel Canal

A day after a Panipat couple jumped into a canal, body of the 25-year-old woman was recovered from the Delhi Parallel Canal. The Panipat police have booked her husband, who was rescued, and her father-in-law on the charge of murder. The Panipat police have booked her husband, who was rescued, and her father-in-law on the charge of murder.

The deceased has been identified as Sachina. Her body was recovered from the canal near Samalkha of Panipat, said the police.

The accused are Mohit Kumar and his father Rajbir of Panipat. As per a police complaint filed by the deceased’s sister, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

She alleged that Mohit and Sachina had married against the will of Mohit’s family. They were living separately in a rented accommodation in Panipat as Mohit’s family had disowned him after he married to Sachina, who belongs to Muslim community.

She alleged that Mohit and his father had an argument with Sachina and forced her for a divorce. She alleged that the accused had hatched a conspiracy to kill her and Mohit survived the incident as he knew swimming, but Sachina drowned.

Later, Mohit’s father Rajbir told the police that the duo used to quarrel regularly and Sachina had attempted suicide twice in the past two years.

The police said on the complaint of the deceased’s sister, an FIR had been registered under Sections 302 and 120 B against Mohit and Rajbir and a probe had been initiated. The cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received and body has been handed over to the family members.

