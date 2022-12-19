Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat’s private firm duped of 30 lakh, three employees booked

Panipat’s private firm duped of 30 lakh, three employees booked

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 19, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Munish Kumar of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Shashi Kumar of Nilokheri in Haryana’s Karnal and Pardeep Kumar of Sirsa

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The accused have been identified as Munish Kumar of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Shashi Kumar of Nilokheri in Haryana’s Karnal and Pardeep Kumar of Sirsa.

As per the information, the action against them was initiated following the intervention of the Karnal inspector general of police after the finance company management filed a complaint at his office.

In his complaint, Mohit Kumar, manager of the Matlauda branch of the company, mentioned that his company was associated with a private bank and provided loans to new start-ups. He said the accused were associated with the disbursement and recovery of loans.

They made a recovery of 30.35 lakh from the village-level collection centres in Jind district, but did not deposit the said amount to the company and even left the job without any intimation, the complainant said.

According to him, Munish caused a loss of 25.72 lakh, while Shashi and Pardeep caused a loss of 2.5 lakh and 2.11 lakh, respectively.

Matlauda station incharge Sunil Kumar said that as per the complaint, the FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 408, 409 and 420 and an investigation is going on.

Monday, December 19, 2022
