Intruder in PU girls’ hostel: DUI hold meeting with wardens, DSWs over security

Dean of university instructions (DUI), Panjab University (PU), on Tuesday held a meeting with all hostel wardens and both dean students welfare (DSWs) in the backdrop of the April 26 incident where an intruder had entered Girls Hostel Number 4. An unidentified person broke into the PU’s Girls Hostel Number 4 around 3 am on April 26 and entered a girl’s room. (HT File Photo)

The officials who attended the meeting said security arrangements inside hostels were discussed during the meeting.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) for all hostels to follow following the April 26 incident is also being framed which will likely recommend that CCTV cameras be installed, the doors of the hostels be bolted after 11.30 pm and wardens conduct flying checks at the hostels, said DSW Jatinder Grover and DSW women Simrit Kahlon.

On Monday, PU authorities removed the warden of the hostel from her post and gave the charge to the warden of a working women’ hostel.

Authorities had also suspended three security guards and the attendant, who were all supposed to be present at the hostel at the time of the incident, but were missing. The senior assistant was also transferred.

Around 3.30 am on April 26, a student living on the third floor of the hostel had woken up and found an unknown person, seemingly intoxicated, in her room. As she raised the alarm, the accused fled.

An FIR in this regard was subsequently registered.