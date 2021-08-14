Panjab University defers senate polls for graduate constituency

In the ongoing senate elections, Panjab University on Friday deferred the polling for the registered graduate constituency, which was scheduled on August 18. Polling for the constituencies of heads and teachers of arts colleges will be held as per the schedule on that date.

The varsity said the decision was taken for the “time being” in view of the non-availability of required polling booths in Punjab and Haryana.

Polling has taken place for four constituencies out of the eight so far. A total of 47 senators are to be elected, out of which elections have taken place for 10. The registered graduate constituency is the largest with around 3.61 lakh voters, who elect 15 members to the senate. Polling booths are set up across seven states/UTs.

The varsity on Thursday had also informed the high court that it might have to defer polls as there are certain difficulties being faced, including non-availability of buildings to hold the elections according to the Covid-19 protocol. The court was hearing an appeal from PU, in which it had challenged a single-judge order asking the varsity to hold the senate polls in two months.

The court observed that it has full faith in the vice-chancellor and appreciates his efforts for holding the elections. “However, we would observe that the sanctity of the election schedule qua this election be also maintained unless there is an exigency which is beyond the control of the vice-chancellor himself,” the court said.

The lawyer appearing for seven former senators had also raised apprehensions and some technical issues about faculty polls scheduled for August 23. Satya Pal Jain, appearing for PU, had submitted that faith should be reposed in the vice-chancellor and the returning officer and no direction is required to be issued. He had also asserted that the court should not dictate the holding of the elections or its schedule.

The bench observed that it is guided by the law and principles as laid down in the rulings and would, therefore, adhere to the laid down parameters.

The court further stated that it has no doubt in the capacity and capability of the vice-chancellor and is confident that he would not leave any stone unturned to hold the elections as per the schedule. It also termed former senators’ apprehensions “unfounded” taking note of how elections have proceeded so far.