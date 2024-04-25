 Panjab University gets patent for dual-function novel peptide - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panjab University gets patent for dual-function novel peptide

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 25, 2024 08:30 AM IST

PSA is used for early diagnosis of prostate cancer in the healthcare system and semen detection in sexual assault cases

Panjab University faculty have been granted a patent for a dual-function novel peptide and its conjugate designed to detect Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), a protein produced by the prostate gland in males.

This has been developed by Avneet Saini, assistant professor department of biophysics; Shweta Sharma assistant professor, Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology; Sheetal Sharma, post-doctoral fellow and guest faculty, department of biophysics and Panchali Barman, PhD scholar, all from Panjab University. (HT Photo)
This has been developed by Avneet Saini, assistant professor department of biophysics; Shweta Sharma assistant professor, Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology; Sheetal Sharma, post-doctoral fellow and guest faculty, department of biophysics and Panchali Barman, PhD scholar, all from Panjab University. (HT Photo)

PSA is used for early diagnosis of prostate cancer in the healthcare system and semen detection in sexual assault cases.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This has been developed by Avneet Saini, assistant professor department of biophysics; Shweta Sharma assistant professor, Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology; Sheetal Sharma, post-doctoral fellow and guest faculty, department of biophysics and Panchali Barman, PhD scholar, all from Panjab University.

The novel peptide specific to PSA is used as a biorecognition element in order to fabricate the biosensor for the detection of PSA. The presence of PSA was detected based on the change in colour of the novel peptide-gold nanoparticle conjugate from red to blue/purple.

In the ongoing work, this peptide-gold nanoparticle conjugate is being developed into a prototype which will serve as a user-friendly home-test diagnostic tool. This innovation will be a significant milestone in the current battle against prostate cancer, offering potential for its early diagnosis. Semen traces in forensic investigations can also be detected by using this user-friendly prototype with a significant advancement in the pursuit of justice for sexual assault survivors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panjab University gets patent for dual-function novel peptide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On