Panjab University gets patent for dual-function novel peptide

Panjab University faculty have been granted a patent for a dual-function novel peptide and its conjugate designed to detect Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), a protein produced by the prostate gland in males. This has been developed by Avneet Saini, assistant professor department of biophysics; Shweta Sharma assistant professor, Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology; Sheetal Sharma, post-doctoral fellow and guest faculty, department of biophysics and Panchali Barman, PhD scholar, all from Panjab University. (HT Photo)

PSA is used for early diagnosis of prostate cancer in the healthcare system and semen detection in sexual assault cases.

The novel peptide specific to PSA is used as a biorecognition element in order to fabricate the biosensor for the detection of PSA. The presence of PSA was detected based on the change in colour of the novel peptide-gold nanoparticle conjugate from red to blue/purple.

In the ongoing work, this peptide-gold nanoparticle conjugate is being developed into a prototype which will serve as a user-friendly home-test diagnostic tool. This innovation will be a significant milestone in the current battle against prostate cancer, offering potential for its early diagnosis. Semen traces in forensic investigations can also be detected by using this user-friendly prototype with a significant advancement in the pursuit of justice for sexual assault survivors.