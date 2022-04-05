Panjab University holds white coat ceremony for BDS students

A white coat ceremony for the first-year BDS students was held at the law auditorium of Panjab University (PU) on Monday. Chhattisgarh governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey, who was the chief guest, motivated the students to contribute in every positive manner to serve the community. PU V-C Raj Kumar advised students to do justice to the profession and follow the path of righteousness.

Sports event at girls’ hostel PU

Chandigarh Residents of girls’ hostel number 9, Amrita Pritam Hall, PU, organised a sports event “Run for fun” on Monday. The students participated in a number of fun games like lemon race, hurdle race, three-legged race, sack race and tug of war. First, second and third positions were secured by Indu, Shivangi and Simran, respectively, in the hurdle race; Ritu-Mishika, Gagan-Sunaina, Aditi-Jitender in the three-legged race; Aditi, Harman and Jitender in sack race; Akshita, Neeraj, Indu in jalebi race and Aditi, Indu and Harman-Anju (tie) in lemon race.

Annual sports day at CGC, Jhanjeri

Mohali Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri campus, organised its Seventh Annual Sports Day on Monday. The sports meet was inaugurated by president Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal and two-time Olympian boxer Manoj Kumar. Discus throw player Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, was the guest of honour. The sports events included races, high jump, javelin throw, long jump, discus throw, shot put and tug of war.

PUTA panels hold meeting

Chandigarh The advisory and working committees constituted by the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), to work out the future course of action regarding the central service rules, held a meeting on Monday. PUTA in its statement said, “Appreciating the pro-teacher stand taken by the GoI and Panjab University being the most prestigious university located in Chandigarh and governed by Union ministry of education, the members were quite optimistic that the PU teachers will also be extended the same benefits as granted to the teachers of government-run colleges in Chandigarh.”

Dog found carrying foetus in Pinjore village

Panchkula

A stray dog was found carrying a mutilated foetus in Pinjore’s Raipur village on Monday morning. The dog was spotted by a villager, Madan Lal, 41, while returning home from a grocery shop. He alerted the police, who registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.

P’kula trader gets extortion call from ‘Bishnoi’, FIR lodged

Panchkula Police have lodged an FIR after a Sector 21 resident received an extortion call from a man claiming to be gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The complainant, Mohit Singla, who trades in cardboards, said he first got a death threat on March 31 and then five calls on April 1 from the accused, who sought money, but didn’t specify the amount. He also received threatening messages over WhatsApp with a crossed picture of himself. On his complaint, a case under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station on Sunday.