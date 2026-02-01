Panjab University honours its oldest living alumnus at 104

Aged 104, the oldest surviving alumnus of Panjab University (PU), Sahi Ram Bishnoi, was honoured by the varsity on Saturday at his residence in Sakta Khera village near Dabwali. Born in 1922, Bishnoi is also the oldest living MLA of undivided Punjab. (HT Photo)

Bishnoi began his law studies in undivided India at the Lahore campus of PU and completed his degree after partition at East Punjab University, Solan, which later relocated to Chandigarh. Born in 1922, Bishnoi is also the oldest living MLA of undivided Punjab.

A university delegation, led by registrar Prof YP Verma and dean of alumni relations Prof Latika Sharma, visited Bishnoi’s residence to present the citation. They were accompanied by PU faculty members Prof Dinesh Bishnoi, Dr Archana Chauhan, and Dr Jaidev Bishnoi. The honour recognises Bishnoi’s long public life, his contribution to society, and his association with the university from its days in pre-partition Lahore to its present form in Chandigarh.

Bishnoi would be conferred honorary membership of the PU alumni association. In the citation, the university acknowledged Bishnoi’s lifelong dedication to education, rehabilitation, and community service. His student years coincided with one of the most transformative phases in the university’s history.

During the partition of India, Bishnoi’s family was uprooted from Bahawalpur and resettled in Sakta Khera village near Dabwali, now in Haryana. His commitment to public service led to his election as a member of the legislative assembly in 1957, making him the oldest surviving MLA from undivided Punjab.

PU vice-chancellor Prof Renu Vig interacted with Bishnoi through a video call. Bishnoi thanked the university, saying it was God’s grace that he had lived long enough to receive such an honour. He also enquired whether there were others from his age group associated with the university.

Vig said honouring Bishnoi was a reminder of PU’s journey from Lahore to Chandigarh and the values of resilience, service, and learning carried forward by its alumni.