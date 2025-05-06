Panjab University hostel allotments to get more transparent

To bring more transparency into hostel allotments, Panjab University (PU) has decided to cap the number of students staying in hostels on guest basis or daily charge from 10% to 5% of the total capacity, from the upcoming academic session. A standing audit committee will also be constituted to oversee the allotments. PU has 21 hostels, including international and working women’s hostels, which together accommodate around 7,600 students. (HT Photo)

The decision follows recommendations of a committee constituted after the murder of a student in March.

PU has 21 hostels, including international and working women’s hostels, which together accommodate around 7,600 students. Seats are generally allotted based on merit and department-wise quotas but there is a separate provision of ‘guest allotment’ for students who can pay a daily fee of ₹120 without meeting the merit criteria. These allotments, though cost more than a semester allotment, which is ₹6,500 per semester, are cheaper than the nearby private accommodations (PGs) in areas like Sector 15. These also allow access to subsidised hostel messes—making them an attractive option for students who cannot secure a seat on merit.

However, this quota—originally intended for exceptional cases—has reportedly been misused.

PU officials alleged that members of student political groups used guest allotments to gain votes during student council elections. Some occupants, reportedly workers of student parties, avoided paying the required charges.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said that the standing audit committee will monitor the implementation of hostel allotment through its online portal. “The committee will oversee real-time allocation, ensure payment compliance and conduct monthly or need-based hostel inspections. All allotment data will be made publicly accessible to uphold transparency,” Vig added.

Additionally, a separate DSW-led committee will assess the necessity of guest allotments on a case-by-case basis, giving preference to students from remote areas located over 500 km from the campus. No such preference was given earlier. Daily or guest based hostel accommodation is primarily meant for students or research scholars who come from distant locations in Chandigarh. In some cases, individuals facing security concerns, who cannot stay outside the Panjab University campus, are also provided this facility. Additionally, students who are high on waiting list—such as those ranked first or second—are sometimes temporarily accommodated on a guest basis for a few months, until they secure regular allotment through the official process.

DSW Amit Chauhan said that while the cap was informally reduced to 10 per cent during his tenure, formalising and further lowering it to 5 per cent is a step in the right direction. “This is a beneficial move for students and ensures fairness in hostel allocation,” he said.

Online hostel allotment at PU began in 2019 after student demands but faced technical challenges and was paused during the COVID-19 lockdown. It resumed in 2023 and will now be a key part of the new transparency initiative.