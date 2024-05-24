Panjab University hostellers facing water shortage, south campus worst hit

Amid the increasing temperature and exam pressure, the Panjab University students are also struggling with scarcity of water at hostels. Dean students welfare Amit Chauhan said water tankers had been arranged to tackle the issue. (HT Photo)

The situation is worst at the International Hostel and girls’ hostel number 9. As per officials, complaints regarding no water supply started pouring in on Monday.

Dean students welfare Amit Chauhan said water tankers were arranged to tackle the issue.

While this has become an annual issue now, PU had been working on installing a booster pump to improve supply to the varsity. However, tendering for the same is yet to be done. Now, due to the implementation of the model code of conduct, it will likely be done after June 1.

Officials explained that the southern campus remained worse affected as it shared its water supply with colonies of Sector 25 West, where illegal pumps had been installed that lower the overall supply to PU.