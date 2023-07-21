Population clock at PU to display statistics for India, Chandigarh

Panjab University Population Research Centre (PRC) installed a population clock at T-point near PU University School of Open Learning on Thursday. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurates the digital population clock at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The population clock will display dual population statistics for India as well as Chandigarh. It was inaugurated by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit. He discussed the features of the population clock and its benefit for the younger generation. Director general (stats) SR Meena also highlighted the relevance of the population clock.

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig discussed the issues of population growth, problems of small family norm and falling sex ratios. ADG and former MP Satya Pal Jain discussed the issues of population growth, development and size of population.

PRC director Kumool Abhi said the population clock is funded by the Union ministry of health and family welfare and total cost of installation of the clock was ₹4.03 lakh.

A digital population clock is used to estimate real-time population size of a geographical/administrative area based on scientific assumptions about birth, death and net migration rates. The clock will be of help in spreading awareness about various parameters of fertility, mortality and family planning among researchers, faculty members, students, young generations and the community at large.