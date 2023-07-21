Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Population clock at PU to display statistics for India, Chandigarh

Population clock at PU to display statistics for India, Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 21, 2023 01:06 AM IST

A digital population clock is used to estimate real-time population size of a geographical/administrative area based on scientific assumptions about birth, death and net migration rates

Panjab University Population Research Centre (PRC) installed a population clock at T-point near PU University School of Open Learning on Thursday.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurates the digital population clock at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurates the digital population clock at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The population clock will display dual population statistics for India as well as Chandigarh. It was inaugurated by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit. He discussed the features of the population clock and its benefit for the younger generation. Director general (stats) SR Meena also highlighted the relevance of the population clock.

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig discussed the issues of population growth, problems of small family norm and falling sex ratios. ADG and former MP Satya Pal Jain discussed the issues of population growth, development and size of population.

PRC director Kumool Abhi said the population clock is funded by the Union ministry of health and family welfare and total cost of installation of the clock was 4.03 lakh.

A digital population clock is used to estimate real-time population size of a geographical/administrative area based on scientific assumptions about birth, death and net migration rates. The clock will be of help in spreading awareness about various parameters of fertility, mortality and family planning among researchers, faculty members, students, young generations and the community at large.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out