Panjab University likely to scrap MPhil from 2022-23 session
Panjab University (PU) is likely to discontinue the MPhil programme being run in its various departments from the 2022-23 academic session, in line with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).
A decision in this regard was taken by the varsity’s apex governing body, the senate, in February. During the zero hour of its February 13 meeting, the senate had resolved, “MPhil programme being offered in various departments of the university be discontinued with effect from the next academic session.” But the implementation of the resolution is still under deliberation.
Without detailing the reasons, the NEP 2020 document simply states that the MPhil programme should be discontinued. Earlier this year, Delhi University (DU) had also decided to discontinue the programme from the next session.
“Higher education institutions will have the flexibility to offer different designs of master’s programmes: (a) there may be a two-year programme with the second year devoted entirely to research for those who have completed the two-year bachelor’s programme; (b) for students completing a four-year bachelor’s programme with research, there could be a one-year master’s programme; and (c) there may be an integrated five-year bachelor’s/master’s programme. Undertaking a PhD shall require either a master’s degree or a four-year bachelor’s degree with research. The MPhil programme shall be discontinued,” the NEP states.
PU senator professor Rajat Sandhir said, “MPhil is a shorter version of a research degree. It had significance till it was an essential qualification for academic positions, but it has now outlived that.”
Senator Priyatosh Sharma, who is the chairperson of department of history, PU, said it will be a timely step if the varsity discontinued MPhil, which led to unnecessary gap and wastage of years between the master’s degree and PhD.
“However, PU must restructure its syllabus and introduce term/seminar papers uniformly in all postgraduate programmes to ready students for PhD research across streams,” he said, adding that in the light of a pre-PhD course work, MPhil had become redundant and led to wastage of years before pursuing research.
PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig said, “We are preparing a framework for implementation of NEP-2020. Once it is ready, we will hand it over to the departments.”
Chandigarh: Elante Mall officials booked for barricading food court entrance
Police have booked members of Elante Mall's management after they ordered barricading of the mall's food court in the wee hours of Saturday following a dispute with its lessee. Gupta's counsel, Rajneesh Sareen, said the nine-year lease for the food court ended on March 31. But Gupta had requested extension in lieu of the time lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic and some renovations.
North zone AG hockey tournament: Delhi thrash Himachal Pradesh 8-0, make it to semi finals
Riding on fine performances, accountant general Delhi thrashed AG Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in the opening match of the North Zone Hockey Tournament at the Sector 42 stadium on Saturday. AG Delhi took the lead in the third minute when captain Sanjeev Sharma scored a field goal. Led by impressive performances, AG Delhi players dominated the first half and were leading 4-0 going into the half time.
Badminton Tournament: Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini enters semis
Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini stormed into the semi-finals in the men's singles category with a 21-8, 21-17 win over Punjab's Lakshya Sharma on the second day of the Scott-Edil Invitational Badminton Tournament on Saturday. The tournament was hosted by the Mohali District Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Federation of India at Shivalik Public School.
Hit-and-run accused held after high-speed chase by SBS Nagar DC
Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday caught a car driver trying to flee after hitting two persons on a scooter after a 2-km chase. As he approached Langroya, he saw a Maruti Swift Dzire car hitting two persons on a scooter near a petrol pump and fleeing the spot. The car was finally stopped after a 2-km chase. He asked the police to take necessary action against the driver of the car.
6 months on, Chandigarh MC recovers fraudulently withdrawn ₹29 lakh
The Chandigarh municipal corporation has finally recovered ₹28.5 lakh, which had been fraudulently withdrawn from its saving account in October, 2021. The accounts department lodged an FIR on October 18 at the Sector 17 police station, and lodged a claim with the RBI ombudsman (authority for resolution of complaints). Six months on, the Bank of Baroda has restored the said amount to the Punjab National Bank Branch on the municipal corporation's building premises.
