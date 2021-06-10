Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University office to open at full strength from June 10
Panjab University office to open at full strength from June 10

However, no public dealing will be allowed till June 25, except with prior permission of the head of department (HoD) concerned, for urgent issues only
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:29 AM IST

Panjab University has decided to reopen its office with full staff strength from June 10 onwards. The timings will be 9am to 5pm.

However, no public dealing will be allowed till June 25, except with prior permission of the head of department (HoD) concerned, for urgent issues only.

However, the varsity said that if the head of the office/department feels that staggered timing/attendance is required to ensure proper compliance with Covid protocols, then they can implement it by issuing proper office orders with appropriate justification, subject to the condition that the normal day to day work as well as time bound assignments are not affected.

