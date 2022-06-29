Panjab University’s space war: PUTA turns sentinel for nuclear medicine centre

High drama unfolded at Panjab University’s south campus on Tuesday when a few varsity teachers, along with University security personnel, went to take possession of the space of the varsity’s Centre For Nuclear Medicine, a move that faced stern opposition by the department and the members of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA).

Besides security personnel, the teachers, who were looking to lock the centre, were accompanied by the staff members of the construction office. Chandigarh police personnel were later called to the spot.

After deliberations with PUTA, the delegation returned without taking possession.

Shocked, says PUTA

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) later in a statement said the body was shocked over the incident, with president Mritunjay Kumar saying, “With this shocking incident, the highhandedness of authorities has reached new heights, throwing all the constitutional norms to the wind. Fortunately, PUTA representatives came to know about the development and acted to thwart the move of the authorities, though after facing huge resistance.”

The development comes after the department officials failed to meet the June 27 deadline for handing over the keys of the department despite an order from the varsity’s office of dean university instruction (DUI) being issued on Friday.

“As per the decision of the space committee duly approved by the vice-chancellor (V-C), you are requested to hand over the keys of the space allocated to the incubation centre (ITB) by June 27,” reads the order issued by the DUI office.

As per the order, the department’s space has been allocated to an incubation centre. It stated that a sub-committee had earlier recommended for the Nuclear Medicine department to be shifted from Block-4 to the Centre for Medical Physics, South Campus in Block-2 by May 31, a move that had not gone down well with stakeholders.

Speaking about the same, head of the Nuclear Medicine department Vijayta Dani Chadha said she had taken up the matter with members of the joint academic and administrative committee (JAAC), who, according to her, were of the unanimous opinion that there are various technicalities involved in the issue.

“The course and the site approval for this building has been given by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). Ihave been conveying to the University that this is a sophisticated facility where radiations are used. If we want to do any modification that should be AERB approved,” Chadha said, adding that the JAAC of Centre For Medical Physics has also refused to accommodate the centre.

Building under-utilised, says varsity

Meanwhile the varsity, in an official statement, said the building of Nuclear Medicine — 25,000 square feet in area — is under-utilised as there were only 10 students in MSc programme and one faculty.

“Authorities are trying to use vacant space for developing an incubation centre for students. 13 incubate projects for funding have already been selected under RUSA. These incubates have to be given space for working on their innovative ideas. However, hurdles are being created to use unutilized space of PU,” said PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig.

