Panjab University secures copyright for AI tech that reconstructs faces from jaws

Researchers at Panjab University have developed AI-based facial reconstruction models that can accurately recreate a person’s face with up to 95% accuracy using only the dimensions of the teeth and jaws, a major breakthrough for identifying victims in airplane crashes, bomb blasts, and other disasters where the face is destroyed but jaws remain intact. The innovation is expected to significantly strengthen forensic investigation and disaster victim identification (DVI) processes. The models are capable of assisting forensic anthropologists in cases where human bodies are dismembered, decomposed, or commingled — conditions commonly found in natural and man-made disasters (iStock)

The university has received a copyright for the novel computer program from the Copyright Office, Government of India.

The AI/ML models were devised by a team of forensic scientists under the leadership of professor Kewal Krishan, department of anthropology, and included professor Vishal Sharma, Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology and Dr Arun K Garg from Dr HS Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital. As many as six PhD research scholars, Damini Siwan, Nandini Chitara, Ankita Guleria, Rakesh Meena, Akansha Rana, and Ayushi Srivastava contributed to the project.

The research is part of the PhD work of Damini Siwan and Dr Nandini Chitara. Damini, a forensic scientist from IFSC, focuses on applying AI to forensic casework, research, and ethics. Dr Chitara, recently awarded her PhD, is currently serving as senior scientific assistant (Biology) at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Haryana, Panchkula.