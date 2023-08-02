NAAC visit: Panjab University seeks restraining order against staff unions, student parties

With the three-day long visit by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) set to start on Wednesday, Panjab University (PU) has moved court, seeking a restraining order against a total of 30 student parties and staff unions. Workers sprucing up direction signboards with a fresh coat of paint ahead of the NAAC visit at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

PU has filed a civil suit, seeking a permanent injunction or restraining order against the respondents to prevent protests outside the Vice-Chancellor’s (V-C) office. The matter was taken up on July 29 and 31, and is next listed for August 9.

Opposing the varsity’s move, the Panjab University Non-Teaching Employees’ Federation, which includes various non-teaching associations, has written to the V-C and registrar over how non-teaching staff had been made party to the suit while the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), which also organises protests at the same place, has been spared. They have threatened to boycott the NAAC visit if the suit is not withdrawn.

Panjab University Staff Association (PUSA) president Honey Thakur termed it discrimination against the non-teaching staff: “The staff was forced to protest over their genuine demands, as they are not addressed by the university officials.”

Various student parties have also condemned the move and said they will seek legal opinion before deciding on the next course of action.

Meanwhile, the dean of university instruction (DUI) has issued a notice to all teaching and non-teaching staff to remain present during the three-day visit, and no leaves will be allowed during this duration.

A seven-member NAAC team will visit the varsity from Wednesday. It is expected that the visit will kick-off with a presentation by the V-C.

The NAAC accreditation is a performance indicator for higher educational institutes and is mandatory for applying for funds from central agencies. The officials will be trying for an improved A++ grade.

A meeting will also be held with all deans after which the team will visit the campus. An exit meeting to discuss the findings of the team will be held on Friday.

During the last visit by NAAC in 2015, the visiting team had made some recommendations, which as per officials, still haven’t been fully implemented, including the consolidation of small cognate departments. The faculty strength of PU is also likely to cost the university some points.