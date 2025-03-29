Panjab University to come up with SOP for proper allocation of student council funds

Amid the row over utilisation of funds for student fests, Panjab University (PU) is set to come up with a standard operating procedure (SoP) for proper allocation and utilisation of student council funds from the next session. A committee was formed after Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice-president Archit Garg went on an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday night after the Gurdas Maan concert was cancelled in the varsity. The strike has since been called off. (HT)

The decision was taken during a meeting held by dean students welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan. It was also decided that all student fests will be held at the South Campus from now.

A committee was formed after Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice-president Archit Garg went on an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday night after the Gurdas Maan concert was cancelled in the varsity. The strike has since been called off.

Chauhan said, “Earlier for student fests, funds related to sponsorships and other stalls put up in PU were managed by the students themselves. Now we will start a new bank account. Any money collected for this will be collected here. Any payments made to performers for star nights will also be made through this account. It will be audited by PU to ensure transparency and no fund misappropriation takes place.” he added.

A meeting was also called with PUCSC president Anurag Dalal to go over the finances of the fest organised last week.

While PU was supposed to pay ₹7 lakh to the vendor for the Arjan Dhillon concert, the amount has now been revised to ₹4.5 lakh. As per officials, Dalal said the decision to cancel the concert had come from police, a claim has been denied by the cops. The varsity declared that no new funds will be given to Dalal if he wants to organise another star night performance.