Panjab University senate approves 4 honorary degrees, 6 awards

The Panjab University senate on Tuesday approved the syndicate’s proposal to confer four honorary degrees and six awards at the PU convocation to be held on May 20. The high-powered committee constituted by the Panjab University vice-chancellor had recommended these names on April 26. (HT File Photo)

The honorary Doctor of Sciences degree will be conferred on virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang, Doctor of Literature on Infosys Foundation chairperson Dr Sudha N Murthy, and Doctor of Laws on former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The university will also honour gold medallist Olympian Neeraj Chopra with the Khel Ratna, lyricist Irshad Kamil with the Sahitya Ratna, Bharti Enterprises vice-chairperson Rakesh Bharti Mittal with the Udyog Ratna, actor Ayushmann Khurana with the Kala Ratna, parasitologist Veena Tandon with Vigyan Ratna and Punjabi literature scholar Rattan Singh Jaggi with the Gyan Ratna.

The high-powered committee constituted by the vice-chancellor (V-C) had recommended these names on April 26. The panel comprises chairperson Harmohinder Singh Bedi, chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh; SK Tomar, vice-chancellor of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad; and former PU V-C Arun Kumar Grover.