Panjab University to have hi-res cameras at all six gates

Panjab University has initiated the process of installing high-resolution cameras at the campus gates to record the images of visitors and number plates of the vehicle.

The cameras will replace the present ones which are of low resolution, and will be installed at six gates in Sectors 14 and 25. The matter was under consideration for the last few years and a committee was also constituted to make suggestions. Several rounds of meetings were held for the implementation of this project.

Chief of university security Ashwani Koul said: “These cameras will allow us to detect vehicles and visitors in a better way. They will be useful in maintaining law and order on the campus.”

According to the plan, two cameras will be installed at each gate and will be operational day and night.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team during its last visit to PU in 2015 had also recommended that the campus security needs to be strengthened.

Last month, the varsity had also asked the departments where heritage furniture was available to install CCTV cameras on the premises.