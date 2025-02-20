Panthic convention calls for Sikh unity, opposes Giani Harpreet’s removal

Matters related to Sikhs living outside Punjab should be resolved through diplomacy and they should be allowed to support the political dispensation of the choice, Giani Harpreet Singh, who was removed as the jathedar (head priest) of Takht Damdama Sahib by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) last week, said at the All India Panthic Convention organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) in New Delhi on Wednesday. Speaking at the All India Panthic Convention organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) in New Delhi on Wednesday, Giani Harpreet Singh expressed concerns over pressure on Sikhs living abroad to give certain statements. (HT File)

He said similar views had been expressed by Akali leaders such as Master Tara Singh and Gurcharan Singh Tohra, adding that in the past, the issues of Sikhs living outside Punjab were never addressed. “We want 70 lakh Sikhs living outside Punjab to be economically and politically strong,” he said, adding, “We will keep fighting for our rights and have good relations with them.”

Giani Harpreet Singh also expressed concerns over pressure on Sikhs living abroad to give certain statements. “However, we have to act keeping in view the well-being of Sikhs living outside Punjab,” he said.

Addressing the gathering of leaders of Sikh institutions from different states, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the Sikh community is seeing tough times, which is a fallout of sacrilege of Sikhs’ holiest scripture Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 and its related incidents in Bargari and Behbal Kalan.

He added that the Akal Takht edict pronounced on December 2 last year was welcomed by Sikhs living across the globe, but a section of leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), including Badal family, has tried to twist the pronouncement.

He called for Sikh unity, be it among those living within Punjab, in other states or abroad, under the supremacy of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat, and passed a resolution for formation of a joint coordination committee that represents all members of the community.

He also passed a resolution supporting the December 2 edict of Akal Takht, rejected removal of Giani Harpreet Singh, procedure for appointment and removal of jathedars (clergy heads) of five Takhts and condemned those who supported the perpetrators of 1984 riots. Former chairman of National Commission for Minorities Tarlochhan Singh also spoke on the occasion.