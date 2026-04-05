Para questions ‘disparity’ in issuing of category, reservation certificates in J&K

PDP legislator from Pulwama, Waheed ur Rehman Para, on Saturday questioned the recent data submitted in the House regarding the category and reservation certificates issued by the J&K’s revenue department. PDP legislator from Pulwama, Waheed ur Rehman Para. (File)

As per the data, 7,88,707 certificates have been issued in 10 districts of Jammu; while 1,76,425 certificates have been issued in 10 districts of Kashmir. While Jammu districts accounts for 81.7% of these category certificates and the 10 districts of Kashmir got mere 18.3% certificates, as per data.

“This is case of a glaring disparity that needs to answer and if it’s changed then it’s going to become a big issue in future and can create more wedges between two regions of J&K. The government should try to balance it,” said Para.

The ten districts of Jammu division were issued 28,661 Economic Weaker Section (EWS) certificates, however in Kashmir 3,504 EWS certificates were issued.

The Jammu division issued 96,977 SC certificates, meanwhile 8,931 SC certificates were issued in Kashmir.

In the Schedule Tribe 1 and 2 categories 5 ,72,289 certificates were issued with Rajouri district getting 3,50,430 while Samba only 1,611. Around 86,411 certificates were issued with Kupwara district getting 40,935 certificates while Srinagar issuing 291 certificates.

Also 58, 485 certificates were issued in OBC categories with Jammu and 38,694 certificates were issued by government with Kulgam district

In RBA category 27,748 certificates were issued in Jammu region with highest issued in Jammu district and 215 certificates in Rajouri district. Meanwhile, 38,407 RBA category certificates were issued in Kashmir’s ten districts.

In ALC/IB category total 4,547 certificates were awarded. In Kashmir, in ALC/IB category all 478 certificates were issued in Kupwara district.