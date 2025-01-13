Menu Explore
Paragliding site closed days after tourist’s death in Manali

ByPress Trust of India, Manali
Jan 13, 2025 07:59 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh closed Naga Bagh paragliding site after a tourist's death due to operator negligence; illegal launch site used. Operator's license revoked.

Himachal Pradesh tourism authorities closed the Naga Bagh paragliding site in Raison here on Monday, six days after a 32-year-old tourist from Andhra Pradesh died in a flying accident.The decision was taken after a preliminary inquiry revealed negligence on part of the paragliding operator.

Sudden wind gust during take-off affected the flight of Tadi Mahesh Reddy on January 7 at Raison, about 20km from Manali. He fell 30 feet down, sustained injuries and died.

Investigation revealed that the flight was not taken from the site identified by the tourism department but from a spot 50-100 metres away, which was illegal, deputy director tourism Chirangi Lal told PTI.

The licence of the operator has been cancelled and checks are being kept on the paragliding activities in the area, he added.

