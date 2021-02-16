Parking fee hiked by 20% in Chandigarh
Chandigarh residents will now have to shell out more to park their vehicles at the lots under the municipal corporation.
Parking fee for four-wheelers has been increased from ₹10 to ₹12, and for two-wheelers, from ₹5 to ₹6. The hike came into force after the parking contractors implemented the annual increment of 20%, as per the agreement signed with the MC.
“The new rates will be applicable for the entire year. For one contractor, these would be valid till December 24 this year, and for the other, till January 1, 2022,” said SK Jain, additional commissioner, MC.
The hikes comes in the backdrop of the contractors failing to introduce smart features in the parking lots, even as the MC earlier claimed it would begin in a phased manner.
“The contractors are in the last stages of implementing smart features in their allotted parking zones. It will take another 15-20 days for becoming fully operational, after which hourly charges will come into force,” said Jain.
