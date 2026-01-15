Parts of Dal Lake freeze as temp in Kashmir dips further

Further dip in temperature left many water bodies, including parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar frozen, in the Valley. Pigeons during a cold winter morning at the frozen Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

MeT has predicted back to back Western Disturbances in the region, however it’s not clear about the intensity of the weather systems. Kashmir is yet to receive major snowfall of the season.

Though upper reaches recorded snowfall in last week of December.

Srinagar recorded a low of -5.2°C on Tuesday night, down from the -4.9°C recorded the previous night, weather department officials said. Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the Valley, where the mercury settled at -7.5°C.

Tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded a low of -6°C, Gulmarg -3.8°C, and Sonamarg -2.2°C.

The minimum temperature in Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, settled at -5.3 degrees Celsius. Kokernag recorded a low of -2.3 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara -6.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has said a western disturbance is approaching Kashmir and is likely to affect the Valley’s weather from January 16.

The Kashmir Valley is in the midst of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ -- a 40-day period of extreme cold, when the chances of snowfall are the highest. It began on December 21 and will end on January 30.