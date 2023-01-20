Parts of Kashmir Valley see light snowfall, more likely in coming days, says Met

Parts of Kashmir, including summer capital Srinagar, received light snowfall during the wee hours on Thursday.

Met officials said light snowfall was witnessed at some places in plains of Kashmir. In an update, the Met department said that Srinagar received 0.5 cm of snowfall, Pahalgam 3.6 cm, Kupwara 1 cm and Gulmarg 3 cm while Kupwara recorded 3.8mm rain.

The night temperature in Srinagar improved to -1.4°C on the night preceding Thursday from the previous night’s -4.3°C. The Met update said that the southern resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag witnessed -4.3°C up from previous night’s -11.7°C. It was -7.6°C in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

North Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara near Line of Control witnessed -2.4°C while it was -4.3°C in South Kashmir’s Kokernag and -3°C in Pampore’s Konibal. Jammu division’s three of six weather stations - Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal – witnessed low temperatures of 1.4°C, 1.4°C and 1°C respectively. The winter capital Jammu city witnessed 7.9°C while it was 4.4°C in Kathua.

After witnessing intermittent rains and snowfall between January 8 to 13, Jammu and Kashmir is again expecting two back-to-back Western Disturbances (WD), with moisture-laden weather systems from Mediterranean expected to bring rain and snowfall intermittently for a week particularly in Kashmir from Thursday, the meteorological department said.

Met director Sonam Lotus said between January 19 and 22, the weather will be generally cloudy with chances of light to moderate snow, and rains in plains of Jammu, over scattered to fairly widespread places.

“ From January 23 to 25, moderate snow and rain in Jammu & moderate to heavy snow over middle & higher reaches can be expected,” he said. On January 26, there are chances of rain in Jammu region and cloudy weather in Kashmir.

Avalanche warning issued

State disaster management authority (SDMA) on Thursday issued snow avalanche warning in the higher reaches of seven districts of J&K.

“Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur over 2,500 to 3,500 m above sea level in Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kupwara, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours, “ J&K SDMA said in the warning.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in avalanche prone areas till further orders, “ it said.