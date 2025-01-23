Parvesh Verma sends 50-crore defamation notices to Mann, Kejriwal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma on Wednesday issued a ₹50-crore defamation suit each against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for levelling “false allegations” against him. BJP leader Parvesh Verma has sought an apology from Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal within 48 hours. (HT Photo)

Verma has also sought an apology from them within 48 hours.

The notice charged Kejriwal and Mann for allegedly defaming Verma with “false misleading statements baseless tweets/re-tweets dated 21.1.2025 with distortion/misquoting to defame/blame and conspire.” “...By serving you this legal notice, I hereby call upon you to pay the damages of Rupees one hundred crores (fifty crores each) to my client as well as tender an unconditional written apology, within Forty eight (48) hours from the receipt of this notice, failing which my client would be constrained to initiate legal proceedings against you the notices before the competent court of law and Police, at your risk, cost and consequences,” the notice read.

Earlier in the day, Verma said that if he won the cases, he planned to use the money for development work in his constituency, New Delhi, from where he is contesting for the February 5 assembly polls against Kejriwal.

On Kejriwal’s allegation that Verma called Punjabis a “threat” to the country, the BJP leader said, “I don’t need to mention what I and my family have done for the Sikh community.”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal on X condemned the BJP leader’s remarks that cars from Punjab posed a security threat ahead of Republic Day. “Delhi is home to lakhs of Punjabis, whose families and ancestors have made countless sacrifices for the country. Many Punjabis also came to Delhi as refugees during the partition, leaving everything behind and enduring immense suffering. Punjabis have shaped Delhi,” Kejriwal wrote in Hindi.

Criticising Verma’s statement, Kejriwal said, “By calling Punjabis a threat to the country, BJP has insulted lakhs of Punjabis living in Delhi. BJP should apologise to Punjabis.”

Verma had earlier alleged that thousands of cars from Punjab, carrying AAP ministers, legislators and even Mann, have come to Delhi over the past few days to campaign for the AAP.

“I don’t have a problem with their campaigning, but they are influencing voters by distributing CCTV cameras from Chinese companies, liquor, and money,” Verma claimed.

He also said he has filed complaints against the party with police and the Election Commission.

The BJP leader accused Kejriwal of resorting to lies out of frustration over his party’s “imminent defeat.”

“The people of Delhi will give them a reply on February 5, and on February 8, the lotus will bloom,” he said, referring to the BJP’s election symbol.