Pass resolution against land pooling policy, Sukhbir urges villagers

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appealed to the gram panchayats to pass resolutions against the Punjab government’s land pooling scheme and make it a mass movement. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing a gathering in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Leading a dharna outside the district administrative complex (DAC) in Bathinda, Sukhbir alleged that the scheme favours builders. The former deputy chief minister said the SAD would not allow even an inch of land to be acquired under the AAP government.

He called upon the party workers to continue agitation till the land pooling scheme is withdrawn. “This (land pooling scheme) is not for development. This is a land grabbing scheme which would leave landowners in deep economic crisis. During the SAD regime, land used to be acquired for projects like health institutes, universities and canals for which the farmers were compensated well,” he said.He hailed the few panchayats which have already passed resolutions against the land acquisition scheme.

“Only 11,000 acres of land have been acquired in Punjab in the last 25 years, out of which 3,000 acres are yet to be developed. Similarly, only 28,000 acres were acquired to establish Chandigarh 75 years ago, out of which 8,000 acres are still vacant. How can the state government think it will be able to develop 44,000 acres with 24,000 acres in Ludhiana alone?” he asked.

Maluka faints at dharna site

Veteran Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka fainted during the protest. While addressing mediapersons after the culmination of dharma, the former minister complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a local hospital.

Later, Maluka posted a video on his Facebook page, stating that the doctor termed his health fine. Maluka said the hot and humid climatic conditions led to a marginal drop in his blood pressure.