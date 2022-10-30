Passage to overloaded vehicles: Vigilance bureau gets 3-day remand of Ambala DTO

: A local court in Yamunanagar on Saturday granted the vigilance bureau three-day remand of Ambala district transport officer and motor vehicle officer of Karnal, who were arrested for their alleged links in a case involving passage to overloaded vehicles by accepting bribe from them through private agents.

HCS officer Ramit Yadav, who is Ambala DTO-cum-secretary regional transport authority, was arrested by the vigilance bureau on Friday. He is also holding the additional charge of Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts. The other accused Jasmer, MVO of Karnal, was also arrested the same day.

Inspector Sachin from Karnal vigilance bureau said that the accused were presented before a court in Yamunanagar that approved the remand.

He said that during the remand, the bureau will determine their involvement in the racket involved in accepting a bribe through collection agents for allowing the passage of overloaded vehicles.

The development comes nearly two weeks after Yamunanagar DTO Subhash Chander was arrested for allegedly accepting bribes through private agents for allowing safe passage to overloaded vehicles from the district.

As per the vigilance bureau, Yadav and Jasmer were called to join the investigation and they were arrested after they failed to give satisfactory replies during the questioning.

The inspector said that a total of eight men, including two HCS officers, have been arrested in the racket and a total of ₹ 71 lakh have been recovered from them.