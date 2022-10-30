Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Passage to overloaded vehicles: Vigilance bureau gets 3-day remand of Ambala DTO

Passage to overloaded vehicles: Vigilance bureau gets 3-day remand of Ambala DTO

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 01:09 AM IST

The bureau will determine the involvement of the accused in the racket involved in accepting a bribe through collection agents for allowing the passage of overloaded vehicles

Passage to overloaded vehicles: Vigilance bureau gets 3-day remand of Ambala DTO
Passage to overloaded vehicles: Vigilance bureau gets 3-day remand of Ambala DTO
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala/karnal

: A local court in Yamunanagar on Saturday granted the vigilance bureau three-day remand of Ambala district transport officer and motor vehicle officer of Karnal, who were arrested for their alleged links in a case involving passage to overloaded vehicles by accepting bribe from them through private agents.

HCS officer Ramit Yadav, who is Ambala DTO-cum-secretary regional transport authority, was arrested by the vigilance bureau on Friday. He is also holding the additional charge of Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts. The other accused Jasmer, MVO of Karnal, was also arrested the same day.

Inspector Sachin from Karnal vigilance bureau said that the accused were presented before a court in Yamunanagar that approved the remand.

He said that during the remand, the bureau will determine their involvement in the racket involved in accepting a bribe through collection agents for allowing the passage of overloaded vehicles.

The development comes nearly two weeks after Yamunanagar DTO Subhash Chander was arrested for allegedly accepting bribes through private agents for allowing safe passage to overloaded vehicles from the district.

As per the vigilance bureau, Yadav and Jasmer were called to join the investigation and they were arrested after they failed to give satisfactory replies during the questioning.

The inspector said that a total of eight men, including two HCS officers, have been arrested in the racket and a total of 71 lakh have been recovered from them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out