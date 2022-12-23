Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Passenger arrested with gold worth over 49 lakh at Chandigarh airport

Passenger arrested with gold worth over 49 lakh at Chandigarh airport

Updated on Dec 23, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The recovered gold worth ₹49 lakh was seized at the Chandigarh airport and the passenger was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962

As per customs officials, the man, who had travelled from Dubai to Chandigarh in an Indigo flight, was intercepted after he had crossed the green channel and on a detailed checking of the accused, 907 gm gold worth 49 lakh from the vest and undergarment of the passenger was recovered. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The customs officials at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport arrested a passenger with gold worth 49,85,749 in capsule form, concealed in his clothes, on Wednesday.

As per customs officials, the man, who had travelled from Dubai to Chandigarh in an Indigo flight, was intercepted after he had crossed the green channel and on a detailed checking of the accused, 907 gm gold from the vest and undergarment of the passenger was recovered. Further upon pursuance, the passenger also admitted the concealment of some substance inside his body as well. “This resulted in detection of four brown coloured capsules containing paste from his body through X-ray scanning”, read an official release from the customs commissioner.

The recovered gold was seized and the passenger was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

