Passport, visa cancellation: Over 100 protesters being identified for violence on Punjab border: Ambala SP

Days after several men, who were part of the farm protest, allegedly tried to break through multi-layer barricades at the Haryana-Punjab border on Shambhu and attacked forces, Ambala police on Thursday said that they have photos of over 100 of them and process has been initiated to for their identification to further push for cancellation of their passports. Photo of the protestors vandalising public property, released by Ambala police appealing for identification on February 15. Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that they have a huge number of videos gathered by CCTVs, drone cameras and other sources, from which photos have been taken of protesters engaged in violence and who damaged public properties along the border. (Photo: Ambala Police)

Speaking to HT, Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that they have a huge number of videos gathered by CCTVs, drone cameras and other sources, from which photos have been taken of protesters engaged in violence and who damaged public properties along the border.

“We have images of over 100 such protesters. Their identification is in process after which the authorities will be written to cancel their passports and visas as per the law laid down under Section 10 of The Passports Act,” he said.

Sources said that the ministry could be approached for the cancellation of passports already issued, while in case of new passports, the applications could be rejected during police verification of the applicant.

Earlier, Ambala DSP Joginder Singh had said that they will approach the Ministry of external affairs with visual evidence, name and address for the purpose.

Clarifying, Singh told HT on Thursday, “We are taking action against only those who were involved in disturbing the law and order during the farmer agitation by getting involved in breaking the barricades, pelting the forces with stones, bringing JCBs for attack or getting engaged in hooliganism to harm the forces by other means.”

On February 13, the farmers started protesting and allegedly damaged barricades put up by the police to stop them at the border, by removing jersey barriers and barbed wire fencing with tractors to cross the Shambhu border and make way for their march to Delhi.

Even as the forces used tear gas shells, almost half dropped via drone, and water cannons to disperse the protesters, the farmers were seen forcibly trying to break the barricades.

The Ambala Police registered two criminal cases against unidentified farmers for allegedly attacking the forces using petrol bombs, blown chilly smoke and tried to hit them using tractors.

On February 23, as fresh clashes broke out, the forces again used tear gas to disperse protesting farmers heading towards the national capital.

Police said that the damage to properties was being assessed for which residents have asked to come forward with details as the administration had already informed that any damage to the properties will be recovered through the seizure of properties and bank accounts of the protestors.

Officials have maintained that 30 cops deployed on duty have received injuries, two died due to heart failure and one was undergoing treatment for brain hemorrhage.