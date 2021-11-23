Pathankot grenade attack: Security upped, search operations launched in Punjab’s border districts

The Punjab districts bordering Pakistan were put on high alert on Monday with the state police increasing security vigil and strengthening the second line of defence along the international border in the wake of a grenade blast in Pathankot early morning.

Besides increasing manpower at the check-points along the border, special search operations were launched in cities and adjoining areas. Also, station house officers (SHOs) and in-charges of all wings of police were directed to conduct raids and arrest the wanted criminals at large.

The grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate in the Pathankot cantonment, spreading panic among residents and sending the security agencies into a tizzy. The incident occurred nearly a fortnight after a tiffin bomb was seized and three persons were arrested in a Ferozepur village.

Tiffin bombs, smuggled from across the border, were also seized in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Fazilka districts around three months ago.

In Amritsar city, additional deputy commissioner of police (detective) Jugraj Singh along with other senior police officials launched a search operation on Monday afternoon and impounded at least five vehicles.

“All teams have been put on alert and the nakas along the border have been strengthened,” said Amritsar-rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rakesh Kaushal.

Tarn Taran SSP Harwinder Singh Virk said besides increasing the manpower at all sensitive points, especially in the border areas, they have also enhanced the shift timings of the personnel on duty.

Batala SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “Directions have been issued to prepare a list of wanted criminals who have been evading arrest. Police teams have been directed to search all suspected vehicles, especially those coming from the border side. Our technical teams are also keeping strict watch on suspicious people.”

Another police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said they increased their coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) to keep a close watch on all activities along the border.

State home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has also called a meeting of senior police officials to check the security measures, it was learnt. A police official, however, said the meeting was already scheduled, but the security-related issues were likely to be discussed on priority in the wake of the Pathankot incident.

A BSF official said keeping in view the increased drone activities from across the border, they have already enhanced their security and vigil along the border. “Anti-drone technology will soon be installed along the border,” he added.