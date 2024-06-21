 Pathankot litchi to be exported to hike farmers’ income: Jouramajra - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pathankot litchi to be exported to hike farmers’ income: Jouramajra

ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot
Jun 21, 2024 09:16 AM IST

According to Punjab horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the state government’s move will reduce the farmers’ dependence on groundwater as this would encourage them to shift from the paddy-wheat cultivation to horticulture.

Punjab horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Thursday said the state government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, would work to export the best quality litchis of Pathankot district to foreign countries in order to increase farmers’ income.

Punjab horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.
Punjab horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Addressing the gathering at a state-level litchi exhibition in Sujanpur, Jouramajra, who was accompanied by Lal Chand Kataruchak, minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and forest & wildlife protection, said the state government’s move would reduce the farmers’ dependence on groundwater as this would encourage them to shift from the paddy-wheat cultivation to horticulture.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“The first litchi consignment will be exported soon,” he said.

According to Jouramajra, he contributed 1 lakh from his salary to facilitate the export of Pathankot’s litchi.

Horticulture director Shailender Kaur said efforts were being made to prepare and implement various horticulture schemes as per the farmers’ needs. “50% subsidy is being provided on cardboard boxes for packing litchis. 50% subsidies are also there on plastic crates and also on replacing sheets of poly house structures that are over three years old. 10,000 per acre will be given to for new gardens using drip system and 14,000 per acre is there to promote flower seed production,” she said, adding that mushroom cultivation also entails 50% subsidy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pathankot litchi to be exported to hike farmers’ income: Jouramajra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On