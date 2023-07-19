Pathankot: Man who attacked woman IAF officer sent to 2-day remand

A Pathankot court on Tuesday sent a person to two-day remand for attacking a woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer at her official residence in Pathankot, said the police on Tuesday. The district police secured two-day remand of the accused. The condition of the officer is critical.

They said the accused, a mess worker, gained entry into the officer’s house in the Pathankot airbase on Friday night and intended to commit robbery.

Pathankot SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said, “The accused was arrested soon after the attack and was produced before a magistrate. The police secured two-day remand of the accused.”

The IAF officer, a squadron leader, was asleep and woke up when she heard some noises. She tried to confront the intruder but he attacked her with a knife, causing her multiple injuries, said the SSP.

A police official said the woman officer was alone in the home during the time of the incident.

Another woman IAF officer, living in an adjoining quarter, who went to the victim’s residence found her in an injured condition and called for assistance, he said.

She was rushed to a hospital and later referred to the army’s Command Hospital in Haryana’s Chandimandir, said the official.

The accused was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage and charged with attempt to murder, he said, adding further investigation in the case is on.

Police said the accused lived near the house of the victim.