Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pathankot: Man who attacked woman IAF officer sent to 2-day remand

Pathankot: Man who attacked woman IAF officer sent to 2-day remand

ByHTC/PTI, Pathankot/chandigarh
Jul 19, 2023 12:03 AM IST

The police said the accused, a mess worker, gained entry into the officer’s house in the Pathankot airbase on Friday night and intended to commit robbery

A Pathankot court on Tuesday sent a person to two-day remand for attacking a woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer at her official residence in Pathankot, said the police on Tuesday.

The district police secured two-day remand of the accused. The condition of the officer is critical.
The district police secured two-day remand of the accused. The condition of the officer is critical.

They said the accused, a mess worker, gained entry into the officer’s house in the Pathankot airbase on Friday night and intended to commit robbery.

The district police secured two-day remand of the accused. The condition of the officer is critical.

Pathankot SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said, “The accused was arrested soon after the attack and was produced before a magistrate. The police secured two-day remand of the accused.”

The IAF officer, a squadron leader, was asleep and woke up when she heard some noises. She tried to confront the intruder but he attacked her with a knife, causing her multiple injuries, said the SSP.

A police official said the woman officer was alone in the home during the time of the incident.

Another woman IAF officer, living in an adjoining quarter, who went to the victim’s residence found her in an injured condition and called for assistance, he said.

She was rushed to a hospital and later referred to the army’s Command Hospital in Haryana’s Chandimandir, said the official.

The accused was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage and charged with attempt to murder, he said, adding further investigation in the case is on.

Police said the accused lived near the house of the victim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out