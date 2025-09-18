Pathanmajra at large, Hadana is AAP’s Sanour assembly head

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday appointed Ranjodh Singh Hadana as in-charge of the Sanour assembly constituency, which is currently represented by MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. The MLA, booked in a rape case, escaped Punjab Police custody in Haryana on September 2, shortly after his arrest. He has been on the run since. MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, booked in a rape case, escaped Punjab Police custody in Haryana on September 2, shortly after his arrest. He has been on the run since.

Hadana, at present, is the chairman of the state-owned Pepsu Road Transport Corporation.

Among the key appointments made by AAP’s state in-charge Manish Sisodia are four state observers and 27 halka in-charges across the state. The four new state observers, appointed to oversee and guide party activities, are Adil Ahmad Khan, Gayatri Bishnoi, Ritesh Khandelwal and Asit Kumar. A trade wing coordinator was also appointed for Kharar constituency. Sisodia said these appointments would give a fresh boost to the party’s work on the ground. AAP state president Aman Arora congratulated them.

Notably, MLA Pathanmajra had accused his party of mishandling flood prevention. Police had registered a case against him on September 1 on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation on the complaint of a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her while already being married and sent threats and “obscene” messages.

After he escaped from the police custody on September 2, cops had claimed that gunshots were fired and stones were pelted by the legislator’s supporters when a police team went to arrest him in Dabri village in Karnal district where he was at the residence of one of his relatives.

However, the Sanour MLA, in a video message released from an undisclosed location later, denied police claims of being involved in firing at cops and said that he fled after learning that he would be killed in a “fake encounter”. A local court here on September 10 rejected an anticipatory bail plea of Pathanmajra.