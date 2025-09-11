Patiala court junks AAP MLA Pathanmajra’s bail plea

A Patiala court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, 50, in a rape case. Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra

The Sanaur MLA has been on the run since September 2. He fled from the house of his relative in Karnal moments after a Punjab Police team arrived to arrest him.

Patiala police had registered a case against Pathanmajra, a first-time MLA, at the Civil Lines police station on September 1 on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman.

Pathanmajra’s counsel, advocate Simranjit Singh Saggu, said that his client will now move to the Punjab and Haryana high court for the anticipatory bail.

The Sanaur legislator had fled from his relative and Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (HSGMC) member Gurnam Singh Laddi’s house at Dabri village in Karnal, minutes after a Punjab Police team arrived there to arrest him. He has been on the run since then. The Haryana Police has also registered a case against the AAP legislator and his relative, Laadi, for obstruction in discharging the duty, escape from custody, and some other charges.