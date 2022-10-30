Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala man eyeing life abroad duped of 2 lakh

Published on Oct 30, 2022 03:15 AM IST

The victim paid the money to a Chandigarh-based immigration consultancy for assistance in getting a work permit for Canada; but the consultancy neither fulfilled the deal nor returned the money

Partap Singh, 27, told the police that in May 2021, he got in touch with Three Bird Abroad Consultant, Sector 34, Chandigarh, after seeing an advertisement on Instagram. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have booked the owner of a Chandigarh-based immigration consultancy for duping a Patiala resident of 2 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

Partap Singh, 27, told the police that in May 2021, he got in touch with Three Bird Abroad Consultant, Sector 34, after seeing an advertisement on Instagram.

He said he paid 2 lakh to the consultancy’s owner, Rupinder Singh, for assistance in getting a work permit for Canada. But, Partap alleged, despite the payment, the consultancy failed to arrange the permit and also didn’t refund his money.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station.

Sunday, October 30, 2022
